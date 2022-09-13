Davidson Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.5% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.19. 78,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,680. The stock has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

