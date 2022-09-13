Davidson Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,108 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth $7,898,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Generac by 29.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,108,000 after acquiring an additional 38,833 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 24.7% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Generac by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. OTR Global downgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.86.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $15.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.84. 34,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,546. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.91. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

