Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 77 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,344,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,098,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.17.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $18.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.16. The stock had a trading volume of 19,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.09. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $355.37 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.