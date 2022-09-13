Davidson Capital Management Inc. Takes $332,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $195,565,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,664 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after buying an additional 1,194,992 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,640,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after purchasing an additional 594,332 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 102,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average of $58.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

