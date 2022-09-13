DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 156.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,192,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in DaVita by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 173,878 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in DaVita by 54.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 113,560 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,181,000 after acquiring an additional 103,916 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in DaVita by 1,756.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 99,662 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $93.23. 4,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $125.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

