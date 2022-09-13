DCC (LON:DCC) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 7,500 ($90.62) price objective on the stock.

DCC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DCC to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 7,500 ($90.62) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($87.60) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($67.06) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DCC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,852 ($82.79).

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 5,056 ($61.09) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,153.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,513.91. The company has a market cap of £4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,600.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 4,725 ($57.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,520 ($78.78).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

