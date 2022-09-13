Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/12/2022 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2022 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $18.00.

8/29/2022 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $15.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.62. 29,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,351. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.00. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $20.88.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.37%. The business had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,580,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 196,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

