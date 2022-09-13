Defi For You (DFY) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $860,675.67

Defi For You (DFY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. Defi For You has a market capitalization of $860,675.67 and $25,706.00 worth of Defi For You was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defi For You coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Defi For You has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Defi For You alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00784879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014303 BTC.

Defi For You Profile

Defi For You’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Defi For You’s total supply is 861,416,468 coins and its circulating supply is 406,416,468 coins. Defi For You’s official Twitter account is @DeFiForYou. Defi For You’s official website is defi.com.vn.

Defi For You Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi For You is a peer-to-peer NFT trading and crypto lending platform built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to use NFTs as collateral for a P2P loan.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defi For You directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defi For You should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Defi For You using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Defi For You Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defi For You and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.