Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.60-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.20 billion-$103.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.20 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.53-$1.79 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,953. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 76.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 590,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 136,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Dell Technologies by 43.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its position in Dell Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 371,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

