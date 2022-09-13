Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

