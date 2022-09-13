Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Bought by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Design Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

About Design Therapeutics

NASDAQ:DSGN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,885. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Featured Stories

