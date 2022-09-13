Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €190.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HNR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €140.40 ($143.27) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €162.65 ($165.97) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €143.60 and its 200-day moving average is €144.77. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($118.74).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.