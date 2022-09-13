Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Stock Down 6.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.