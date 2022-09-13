Dfyn Network Reaches Market Cap of $5.54 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $323,076.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dfyn Network has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00816462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network launched on May 7th, 2021. Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 145,950,625 coins. Dfyn Network’s official website is dfyn.network. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dfyn is building a network of DEXes across multiple Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains. This will allow Dfyn to plug into multiple liquidity sources across chains, including the cross-chain liquidity ecosystem being developed by Router Protocol.Dfyn’s native utility token, the DFYN token, will perform a crucial role in the functioning of the Dfyn ecosystem. The holders of the DFYN token will be able to use their tokens to take part in Dfyn’s governance by voting on Dfyn’s proposals concerning protocol amendments and upgrades. Although the specifics in regard to the voting mechanism have not yet been finalized, it is expected that each holder’s votes will be weighed against the amount of DFYN tokens held by them.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dfyn Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dfyn Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

