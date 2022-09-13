DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,442. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.39.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,803,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,004 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 50.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,542 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

