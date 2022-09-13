Digital Fitness Market Capitalization Achieves $2.40 Million (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Digital Fitness has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $181,297.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for about $0.0855 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00797762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Digital Fitness Profile

Digital Fitness was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,043,792 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Fitness’ official website is 360wellness.io/defit.

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

According to CryptoCompare, “360Wellness™ is the Next Generation of Digital Wellness. A decentralized Fitness and Wellness marketplace connecting people with professionals all over the world to stay Fit & Healthy at home. Turning everyone’s living room into their own at-home-fitness studio. Providing a powerful suite of mobile and web solutions to reset the world with wellness post-pandemic. Making everyone’s journey meaningful via the introduction of a revolutionary lifestyle tracker developed in close collaboration with sport scientists and wellness industry experts to monitor how well you train, eat, feel and sleep all in one place.”

