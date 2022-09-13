digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Short Interest Update

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 24,400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
digitiliti Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DIGI traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 30,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,124. digitiliti has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
digitiliti Company Profile
