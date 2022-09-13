Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Hits $14.17 on Top Exchanges

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for approximately $14.17 or 0.00070275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $774,015.05 and approximately $47.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,163.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054560 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00065081 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00076045 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.