Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down to $4.54

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.54, but opened at $4.23. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 774 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $858.72 million during the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 444.71% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. Analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

