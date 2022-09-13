Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Short Interest Update

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the August 15th total of 498,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Direct Digital Stock Down 4.1 %

DRCT traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. 2,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,448. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. Direct Digital has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $5.49.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Direct Digital will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

DRCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Direct Digital to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Direct Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

In related news, President W Keith Smith sold 60,000 shares of Direct Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.26% of Direct Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direct Digital Company Profile

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

