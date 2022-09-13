Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading 14.3% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) traded up 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.42 and last traded at $51.20. 443,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,212,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.78.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 14.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $132,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $258,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

