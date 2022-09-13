Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$325.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.80 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.22-$3.37 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:DLB traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,417. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average is $75.29.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,776,000 after buying an additional 34,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

