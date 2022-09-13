Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.22-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.68-$0.83 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,417. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $96.85.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.