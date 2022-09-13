Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $14.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
Shares of DPZ stock opened at $364.44 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $321.15 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.74 and its 200-day moving average is $384.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 12.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,776,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 2,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.76.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
