Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $14.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $364.44 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $321.15 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.74 and its 200-day moving average is $384.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 12.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,776,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 2,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.76.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.