Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.27–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.81 million. Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.96–$0.88 EPS.

Domo Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Domo stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 534,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,796. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.19. Domo has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $95.50. The company has a market capitalization of $692.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.55.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domo will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOMO. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Domo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in Domo by 670.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after acquiring an additional 503,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Domo by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283,783 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Domo by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after buying an additional 276,217 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after buying an additional 169,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 115,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.