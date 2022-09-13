Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 0.17% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

PLOW traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.25. 212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,854. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $715.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.93. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $45.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.15 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

