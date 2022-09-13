Douglas Elliman Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Douglas Elliman Stock Down 3.3 %

DOUG stock traded down 0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 4.69. 1,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,425. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 5.42 and its 200 day moving average is 5.93. Douglas Elliman has a twelve month low of 4.42 and a twelve month high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.21 by -0.08. The company had revenue of 364.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 379.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Elliman will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Kramer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 5.33 per share, with a total value of 53,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 213,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,133 shares of company stock valued at $151,127. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOUG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after acquiring an additional 399,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,473,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,457,000 after acquiring an additional 159,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,257,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 126,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 180.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 8.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 748,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 56,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

