Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Short Interest Update

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of DURYY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $9.30.
About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
