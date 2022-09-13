East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 151400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

East Africa Metals Stock Down 23.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.43 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21.

About East Africa Metals

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

