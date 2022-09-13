Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.59. Eastman Chemical also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.00 EPS.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $8.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.33. 47,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,261. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMN. Citigroup downgraded Eastman Chemical to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.