easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Up 1,866.7% in August

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 1,866.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESYJY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.33) to GBX 805 ($9.73) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $653.75.

easyJet Trading Up 2.1 %

easyJet stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. 1,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,479. easyJet has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

