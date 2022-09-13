Ebix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,267 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 67% compared to the typical volume of 1,962 call options.

Institutional Trading of Ebix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ebix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBIX. TheStreet cut Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Ebix Stock Down 2.9 %

Ebix stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.33. 736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,164. Ebix has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Ebix had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Ebix’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Ebix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

