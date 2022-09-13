EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.05

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 6920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SATS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.
EchoStar Stock Down 4.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
EchoStar Company Profile
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.
