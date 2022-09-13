EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.05

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 6920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

SATS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 196.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 155,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 103,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 42.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the second quarter worth $169,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 54.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 203.5% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 61,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 41,411 shares during the period.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

