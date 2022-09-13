ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
ECN Capital Trading Up 0.2 %
ECN opened at C$5.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$12.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.03.
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at C$67,166,953.63. In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$794,434.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. Also, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,347 shares in the company, valued at C$3,593,130.14. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 220,391 shares of company stock worth $1,287,335.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
