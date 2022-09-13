Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Short Interest Up 625.0% in August

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Edenred Stock Performance

Shares of EDNMY traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. Edenred has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $29.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Edenred from €54.20 ($55.31) to €54.40 ($55.51) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Edenred from €35.00 ($35.71) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($57.14) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edenred from €53.00 ($54.08) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

