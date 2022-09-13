Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Price Performance
NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.94 on Friday. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.89.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Educational Development (EDUC)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.