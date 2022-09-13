Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.94 on Friday. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Educational Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Educational Development by 55.2% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

