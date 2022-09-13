Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Down to $90.81

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.81, but opened at $85.07. Elastic shares last traded at $85.21, with a volume of 3,295 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.85.
Elastic Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after purchasing an additional 114,142 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Elastic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,496,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,301,000 after purchasing an additional 416,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,671,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
