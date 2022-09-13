Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Down to $90.81

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.81, but opened at $85.07. Elastic shares last traded at $85.21, with a volume of 3,295 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.85.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after purchasing an additional 114,142 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Elastic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,496,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,301,000 after purchasing an additional 416,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,671,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.