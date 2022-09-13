Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,080,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,016 shares during the quarter. Elastic accounts for about 15.6% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 4.37% of Elastic worth $362,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Elastic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Elastic by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.85.

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.69. 19,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,542. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.13. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

