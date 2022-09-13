Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Trading Up 0.8%

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 660 ($7.97) and last traded at GBX 650 ($7.85). Approximately 5,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 24,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 645 ($7.79).

Elixirr International Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 653.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 673.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £300.21 million and a P/E ratio of 3,250.00.

Elixirr International Company Profile

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers creative, marketing, and self-funded transformation services. The company offers its services for various industries, such as automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

