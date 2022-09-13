Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.82

Shares of Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.82 and last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

Emergent Capital Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 22.38 and a quick ratio of 22.38.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc engages in the business of owning a portfolio of life insurance policies. The firm invests primarily in life settlements, which provides liquidity for the owners of life insurance policies that face a short-term cash need or can no longer afford their insurance premiums. The company was founded on December 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

