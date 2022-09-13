Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 4.6% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.19. The stock had a trading volume of 64,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.13.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Argus upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

