Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 2.1% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.83. 11,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,923. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.13. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

