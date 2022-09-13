Emerson Leme Sells 2,837 Shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Stock

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) VP Emerson Leme sold 2,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $24,540.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,134.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

L.S. Starrett Trading Down 0.9 %

L.S. Starrett stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,056. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. The L.S. Starrett Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of L.S. Starrett

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L.S. Starrett by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

