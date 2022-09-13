Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.51.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 216.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 152,937 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 927,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,889 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

