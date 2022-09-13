Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Epsilon Energy has a payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Epsilon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. Epsilon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 58.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epsilon Energy

(Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.