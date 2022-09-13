EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.49

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Sunday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous final dividend of $0.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.93.

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company provides estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

