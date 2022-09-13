Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Lowered by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Equifax makes up approximately 2.6% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Equifax by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.
Equifax Price Performance
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Equifax Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
