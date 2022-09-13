Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 13th (BKH, BKNG, CLF, CMC, CPRT, EXPE, IBM, KR, MYBUF, NUE)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 13th:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price target increased by Siebert Williams Shank to $84.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $2,500.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $20.00.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $42.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its target price reduced by Stephens to $141.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $190.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target reduced by Societe Generale to $129.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG to $57.00.

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 0.26 to CHF 0.24. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $145.00.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to $9.00.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $450.00.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $110.00.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) had its price target trimmed by Stephens to $24.00.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $2.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $27.00.

