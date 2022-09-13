Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 13th (BKH, BKNG, CLF, CMC, CPRT, EXPE, IBM, KR, MYBUF, NUE)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 13th:
Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price target increased by Siebert Williams Shank to $84.00.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $2,500.00.
Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $42.00.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its target price reduced by Stephens to $141.00.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $190.00.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target reduced by Societe Generale to $129.00.
Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG to $57.00.
Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 0.26 to CHF 0.24. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $145.00.
REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to $9.00.
SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $450.00.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $110.00.
Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) had its price target trimmed by Stephens to $24.00.
TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $2.25.
United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $27.00.
Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.