Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $4.06 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $238.00 million and $3.51 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $4.06 or 0.00020129 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,163.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,578.10 or 0.07826372 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00173430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00294581 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.55 or 0.00736729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.20 or 0.00581229 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 58,638,426 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

