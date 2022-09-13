ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

ESAB Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:ESAB traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.77. 12,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.28. ESAB has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $58.08.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that ESAB will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ESAB in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth about $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

